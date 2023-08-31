Tottenham could yet sign ‘very fast’ winger and play him as a striker this season

Journalist Sami Mokbel claims Tottenham Hotspur view Brennan Johnson as a winger who could play as a striker for them this season.

Mokbel has been speaking on the Last Word on Spurs and shared an update on Tottenham’s interest in the Nottingham Forest star.

Spurs look set to target a forward player before tomorrow’s deadline after losing their star man Harry Kane earlier this month.

Tottenham are yet to replace Kane as they search for a forward player who is capable of playing across the frontline.

Brennan Johnson seems to be their top target at this stage, with Alasdair Gold claiming Ange Postecoglou is prioritising a move for the Forest star.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Johnson has impressed for Forest over the past couple of years but has mainly operated as a right-sided forward.

The 22-year-old has shown he can do a job through the middle and it seems Spurs believe he could play as a striker under Postecoglou.

Tottenham could play Johnson as a striker

Speaking on the LWOS, Mokbel claimed Tottenham view Johnson as a player who could play as a No9 should he complete a switch to North London.

“I think it’s Johnson and [Ansu] Fati at this point,” the journalist said. “But I hear that, this was earlier in the summer, they look at Johnson as a player who could play as a number nine because he’s kind of got those attributes.

“He’s quick. He’s not the Kane type, of course he’s not. But he brings different facets to forward play and I think there is potentially a role as a number nine for Brennan Johnson if he is to arrive, which makes signing an out-and-out number nine less of a priority.”

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Mokbel was speaking on Tottenham’s interest in Johnson last night before Brighton agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign one of their targets in Ansu Fati.

It seems like it is Johnson or bust for Spurs now as they bid to bolster Postecoglou’s attacking options.

The 22-year-old managed 11 goal contributions in his debut season in the Premier League last time out.

But it’s interesting to hear that Spurs believe he could play as a striker under Postecoglou. The ‘very fast’ winger has always fared better while playing off the right-hand side.

Yet, a move for Johnson would make sense for Tottenham as it would provide competition for both Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.