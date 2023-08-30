Nottingham Forest are reportedly preparing for Brennan Johnson’s departure, after claims Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign him.

That’s according to The Times, with the outlet sharing an update on Johnson’s future amid links to Spurs.

Tottenham look set to bring in at least one forward player before Friday’s deadline following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich.

Brennan Johnson seems to be their top target at this stage, with Alasdair Gold claiming Postecoglou is prioritising a move for the Forest star.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Forest are currently demanding a fee worth around £50 million after knocking back two bids from Brentford.

But it seems Steve Cooper’s men are planning for Johnson’s departure over the next couple of days.

The Times reports that Forest are preparing for Johnson’s departure. It’s noted that Spurs are currently leading the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Johnson has impressed at the City Ground over the past couple of seasons as he spearheaded them back into the Premier League.

The Welshman enjoyed an encouraging debut season in England’s top–flight last time out too, registering 11 goal involvements to help Forest avoid the drop.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Talks between Forest and Spurs are clearly ramping up ahead of the deadline and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Johnson complete a switch to North London.

Spurs have also been linked with a move for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and it remains unclear whether they are prepared to complete moves for both players.

Johnson would be an exciting addition to Tottenham’s squad and he seems well-suited to Postecoglou’s style of play.

Spurs currently lack forward players with real pace and Johnson would certainly fit the bill in that regard.