Report: Tottenham may receive last minute bid for their £45m player, he featured vs Preston











Tottenham Hotspur could well end up getting a late bid for defender Davinson Sanchez, as the deadline draws closer to passing.

Spurs are hoping to announce the signing of Pedro Porro in the coming hours. A deal is believed to be close to completion and it will fill the void left by Djed Spence going to Rennes on loan and Mat Doherty joining Atletico.

However, all might not be done for Tottenham in terms of outgoings. According to Football.London, Tottenham could well end up getting a late bid for defender, Davinson Sanchez.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Colombian has been in and out under Antonio Conte but it’s been widely accepted for a while that the club would cash in if the right offer came. Sanchez cost more than £40m when he signed, but has failed to kick on how Spurs expected.

TBR’s View: Sanchez leaving now would harm Tottenham

This is surely only a move that happens if Spurs have someone lined up ready to come in. And with how long they took to get the Porro one done, it seems like they won’t have.

Sanchez, then, simply can’t leave. Yes, he’s shown erratic form but in the main, he is a solid enough squad player who can offer something between now and the end of the season.

Tottenham’s window has been poor really. Sanchez leaving now would simply top it off.