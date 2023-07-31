Tottenham could sign ‘exceptional’ £45m defender if Harry Kane leaves

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that selling Harry Kane could help Tottenham Hotspur fund a deal to sign Edmond Tapsoba this summer.

The journalist has been speaking to GiveMeSport and claims that Spurs remain in contact with people close to Tapsoba.

Spurs have moved to bring in Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon this summer. But their search for a new centre-back has been slightly more difficult.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with moves for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed just yesterday that Spurs are still working on a deal to sign Tapsoba.

But with Bayer Leverkusen standing firm over their valuation of the player, it seems that a possible exit for Harry Kane would help Spurs land Tapsoba.

Kane exit could boost Tottenham’s move for Tapsoba

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano suggested that selling Kane would aid Tottenham’s move for Tapsoba this summer.

“Tottenham are still in contact with people close to the player at Bayer Leverkusen,” the journalist said. “And so, I think it could depend also on Harry Kane.

“In the case Harry Kane leaves, and they have big money to invest in the market, Tapsoba could be realistic, otherwise it could be difficult.”

Of course, Kane had been heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich this summer. The Bundesliga champions have identified Spurs’ talisman as their top target, with further talks between the two clubs planned for this week.

It seems more and more likely that Kane heads out the door this summer, with a switch to Bayern his most likely destination at this stage.

But if Kane does end up leaving, Tottenham should be able to reinforce their squad significantly over the coming weeks.

Ange Postecoglou has already admitted his desire to bring in a new centre-back and Tapsoba would be the ideal addition for Spurs.

The 24-year-old has been lauded as an ‘exceptional’ talent after impressing in Germany for Leverkusen.

It’s thought that Leverkusen want at least £45 million to sell the Burkina Faso international this summer.

Of course, Tottenham look set to snap up at least one new centre-back regardless of Kane’s future. But if the 29-year-old does head out the door this summer, it may just allow Spurs to bring in Tapsoba and Van de Ven.