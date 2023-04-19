Tottenham could sign 28-year-old who Alan Shearer says is amazing at set-pieces











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race to sign Southampton star James Ward-Prowse this summer – a player who Alan Shearer says is amazing at set-pieces.

Spurs have plenty to sort out ahead of the summer after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent last month.

The north Londoners will be looking for a new permanent manager, while they will also be hoping to tie Harry Kane down on a long-term deal.

And despite not having a permanent boss in the dugout, Tottenham are seemingly pressing ahead with their transfer plans for the summer.

Indeed, 90 Min reported yesterday that Spurs are one of many clubs waiting in the wings to make a move for James Ward-Prowse should Southampton get relegated.

Ward-Prowse has been a standout performer for the Saints over the course of a number of seasons now.

The 28-year-old has attracted interest from Spurs in the past too, but a deal seems more likely with the Saints facing an uphill task to stay in the Premier League.

And the Englishman has certainly impressed Alan Shearer with his free-kick taking in the past.

Shearer amazed by Ward-Prowse

Speaking to BBC Sport back in March last year, Shearer labelled Ward-Prowse as the best free-kick taker in England.

“He has had another impressive season and he seems to be the key to everything good that Southampton have done this season,” the Newcastle legend said.

“He is their leader, and as we know he can produce incredible balls from set-pieces, and when you have that quality, it is so hard to defend against.

“In terms of free-kicks, only David Beckham has scored more than him in Premier League history.

“He is the best in the league at free-kicks and the best we have for England, he’s 27 and by the time he retires, I’m sure that he will overtake David Beckham in that all-time list for free-kicks.” as quoted by Hampshire Live.

Tottenham have lacked a brilliant free-kick taker ever since Christian Eriksen left the club. Fans have grown frustrated with Harry Kane’s failed attempts from dead-ball situations ever since.

Yet, Ward-Prowse isn’t just an excellent free-kick taker and he could add some much-needed creativity to Tottenham’s midfield.

The Saints captain has registered nine goal involvements from 31 Premier League appearances this season and Spurs are lacking a player like him.

