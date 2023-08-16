Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur could still sell Eric Dier this summer, providing they receive a ‘decent’ offer for the defender.

Brown has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Dier’s future at Tottenham.

Dier was left out of the matchday squad as Spurs travelled to Brentford on Sunday for Ange Postecoglou’s first competitive game in the dugout.

The Aussie boss opted for Davinson Sanchez over the Englishman and it’s sparked suggestions he could be on the move this summer.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

90 Min claimed just yesterday that Postecoglou’s former side Celtic are admirers of Dier.

And Brown claims that while Spurs aren’t actively trying to sell the 29-year-old this summer, they would allow him to leave should an acceptable offer arrive.

Tottenham could sell Dier

Speaking to GMS, Brown claimed that Dier’s position at Spurs is ‘under threat’ due to doubts over his suitability to Postecoglou’s system.

“I think Dier’s position is the one that’s under threat at Spurs, I just think he’s much more suited at the moment to playing in a three at the back than a four at the back.

“It seems like the manager is going in a different direction, but I would never count him out. There have been times when he’s fallen out of the side before and people had written him off.

“But he came back quite strong and forced his way back into the team on those occasions. So I don’t think he’s one they are actively trying to sell. But I think if a club came in with a decent offer, Spurs might take it.”

Postecoglou has insisted that Dier remains part of his plans, despite leaving him out of the matchday squad on Sunday.

“Eric is part of this team,” he told The Independent. “Eric is in the same boat as all the other boys. He’s working hard in training and available for selection.”

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

It will be intriguing to see what happens with Dier over the next couple of weeks.

Spurs are in the market for another signing at centre-back and Dier seems to be below Sanchez in the pecking order at the moment.

With just a year left on his contract, it would arguably be the right time for Spurs to move the ‘fantastic‘ defender on this summer.