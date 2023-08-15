Celtic want to sign 29-year-old Tottenham star Ange Postecoglou said was in his plans

Scottish champions Celtic have just been linked with a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier this summer.

The 28-year-old Englishman has been in the news recently for allegedly removing Tottenham from his social bio and unfollowing the club’s account. He was also left out of the squad in the game against Brentford on the opening day.

90min have now claimed Celtic really admire Dier.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Celtic want to sign Eric Dier from Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou was and still is a hero at Celtic, and he could now help his old club sign Eric Dier.

The report claims along with clubs in France, Germany, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and of course, England, Celtic are believed to be big admirers of the England international.

The Scots have had great success with doing business with Tottenham – just look at Cameron Carter-Vickers. Dier could prove to be even better if they can get him, but Postecoglou may ruin this move.

The new Spurs boss claimed in his press conference over the weekend that Dier is very much a part of his plans.

He said, as quoted by The Independent: “Eric is part of this team.

“Eric is in the same boat as all the other boys. He’s working hard in training and available for selection.”

Dier has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

TBR View:

Celtic target Eric Dier has come under a lot of criticism at Tottenham over the last year or so.

The Englishman looked incredible early in Antonio Conte’s tenure, but he has clearly fallen down the pecking order at Spurs now, especially after Micky van de Ven’s arrival.

A move away might just be the best thing for all parties involved, and if Celtic can convince him to move to Glasgow, it would be an extraordinary signing.

However, with so many clubs from different leagues keen to sign him, it won’t be easy for the Scottish champions.