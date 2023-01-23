Tottenham could replace Antonio Conte with manager who had a big bust-up with Mauricio Pochettino











Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly considering replacing Antonio Conte with yet another former Chelsea boss in Maurizio Sarri – who once had a bust-up with Mauricio Pochettino.

Conte’s future in north London is becoming less clear by the day with contrasting reports on his desire to remain as Tottenham manager.

The Italian boss guided Spurs back into the Champions League last season but the club have failed to kick-on since. While Tottenham currently sit fifth in the table, with a Champions League knock-out tie against AC Milan to look forward to, their performances have been far from convincing.

Conte’s side have conceded 21 goals in their last 10 Premier League games, while managing to win just three times in the process.

The Spurs boss has been vocal about wanting reinforcements this month but so far, the club have failed to deliver. And they are seemingly already lining up potential replacements.

Tottenham could replace Conte with Sarri

Il Messaggario reports that Tottenham are one of the sides interested in tempting Sarri back to English football.

The Lazio boss is receiving interest from West Ham United and Everton, as well as the north London outfit.

The Italian outlet notes that Conte is edging towards an exit at the end of the season and Spurs could turn to the former Chelsea man as a result.

Sarri’s bust-up with Pochettino

Of course, Sarri enjoyed a brief spell in England with Chelsea and guided them to a Europa League title in 2019. But during the same season, he was involved in a touchline bust-up with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The pair clashed during the Carabao Cup semi-final after the Blues defeated Spurs on penalties in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

During the clash, Eric Dier put in a robust challenge on David Luiz which led to Sarri gesturing for the Englishman to receive a booking.

Pochettino was unimpressed with the 64-year-old and confronted him on the touchline. The pair were then separated by the fourth official and received no further punishment from the FA, The Sun reports.

Spurs fans will probably be just about done with the club hiring former Chelsea managers if Conte leaves.

Jose Mourinho’s spell in north London didn’t exactly work out and it seems that Conte is heading in the same direction.

Pochettino himself has been linked with a return to his former side, with Marco Conterio claiming Tottenham have already opened talks with the Argentine.

Whether Conte ends up staying or Spurs bring in a new manager, the club certainly need to ensure their vision aligns with that of the manager’s.

