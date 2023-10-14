Tottenham could re-sign player Levy sold for £30m if they’re in title contention in January

It’s safe to say that Tottenham fans have fond memories of a certain Luka Modric from his time at the club.

The Croatian was brilliant for Spurs and has gone on to be even better than some ever imagined, mopping up trophies at Real Madrid and even being World Player of the Year in the process.

However, with Modric now playing a bit-part role in Madrid, the door could be open for Tottenham to make their move to bring back the legendary midfielder.

Carlo Ancelotti has opted to use younger midfielders this season in the main. That has left Modric on the bench and not playing as much as he’d like. Indeed, the Croatian has admitted he doesn’t want to be sat around not playing.

“It’s certainly a new situation for me not to play as much as before and as much as I’d like,” said the 38-year-old.

“I always want to play, I don’t want to have breaks, I don’t want to have vacations, I want to play because that’s when I feel the best and that’s how I prepare best for matches.”

Spurs, then, would be well-advised to keep an eye on the situation.

Return to North London would be glorious

Well, it would be if Tottenham are indeed in the mix to win the title or finish in the top four at the very least come January time.

As it stands, it’s looking nailed on that Spurs will indeed find themselves in that mix.

And if Modric is still not playing, then he might well be the perfect short-term signing to get Tottenham over the line and deliver some success to the club.

There isn’t a Spurs fan out there who wouldn’t take Modric back. And yes, while Spurs have some good younger midfielders doing well right now, Modric’s quality is on another level to those in the current Tottenham squad.

Modric, of course, would need to be convinced of the right project to depart Madrid. But part of his heart will still lie with Tottenham and with how Ange Postecoglou is steering things right now, it might well appeal to the experienced midfielder.

Daniel Levy sold Modric for just £30m. A return in January, and an influence on securing the top four – or even better – could finally provide a welcome cushion to the blow of that cut-price sale.