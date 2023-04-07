Harry Redknapp urges Tottenham to re-sign player Daniel Levy sold for just £30m











Harry Redknapp has urged Tottenham Hotspur to re-sign Luka Modric – nearly 11 years after Daniel Levy sold him to Real Madrid.

Tottenham are set for a busy summer ahead as they look to determine the futures of both Harry Kane and Fabio Paratici.

Of course, Spurs will also need to decide on a new permanent manager after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual agreement last month.

Conte re-shaped the Spurs squad in his image during his 16-month spell in north London, which has led to a lack of creative midfielders at the club.

And former Tottenham boss, Harry Redknapp, has told TalkSPORT his old side should be looking at Luka Modric.

Redknapp urges Tottenham to re-sign Modric

Modric is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with Madrid, with his contract set to expire in the summer. At 37, Modric has aged like a fine wine and is still playing a prominent role under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The Croatian star has gone on to lift five Champions League titles and pick up a Ballon d’Or since leaving Tottenham for £30 million back in 2012.

Now, Redknapp would like to see him return to north London to solve Tottenham’s midfield issues for ‘two seasons’.

“They lack people that can keep the ball, when you’re playing against 10 men and you’re 1-0 up,” he said. “No disrespect, they’ve got grafters, workers who give absolutely everything. But they lack that quality to just keep the ball and make the other team use that extra man.

“They haven’t got a Luka Modric or somebody who can just control the game.”

He added: “Listen, if he doesn’t sign his contract at Real Madrid, what a player he’d be for two seasons for you. Fit as a fiddle. Never misses a game, you’d take him all day long.

“You could put him in there and he could run the game still. He’s fantastic footballer, but they lack somebody with a bit of quality in there, a bit of class who can keep the ball for them at times like the other night when the game [vs Everton] was there for the taking.

“It was really disappointing not to pick up three points.”

While Redknapp makes a great point that Spurs are lacking a player like Modric, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll return to north London anytime soon.

He could still extend his stay in the Spanish capital for another year at least and Spurs need to be looking forwards, rather than backwards.

