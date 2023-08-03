Journalist Patrick Berger claims Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The Sport1 journalist took to social media platform X on Wednesday evening and claimed Spurs are planning a bid for Tapsoba.

Tottenham got off to a positive start to the summer window but have failed to deliver Ange Postecoglou a new centre-back so far.

Yet Spurs have seemingly found a breakthrough with their attempts to land Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed just yesterday that Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign the Dutchman, with personal terms already agreed.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with moves for both Van de Ven and Tapsoba over the past few weeks.

And it seems that Postecoglou’s men are still pushing to complete a deal for Tapsoba after closing in on Van de Ven.

Tottenham pushing to sign Tapsoba

Berger claims that Spurs are planning to make a new offer to Bayer Leverkusen to sign Tapsoba this summer.

The journalist notes the bid will be worth around £38.7 million (€45 million) plus add-ons.

But Leverkusen are expected to demand a much higher fee to sell the 24-year-old.

After weeks of no movement on the centre-back front, Tottenham seem to finally be pressing ahead with their attempts to bolster Postecoglou’s options in the position.

Van de Ven looks to be a bright prospect after a brilliant season in Germany with Wolfsburg, while Tapsoba is arguably more of a ready-made option.

The Leverkusen mad has been labelled an ‘exceptional’ defender and has been ever-present under Xabi Alonso.

If Spurs manage to bring in both Van de Ven and Tapsoba this summer, it’s fair to say that Postecoglou would be well-stocked with defensive options.

But it seems that Leverkusen won’t be budging on their £45 million valuation of the player anytime soon, which means Spurs will have to up their offer to land him.