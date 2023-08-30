Tottenham could now terminate ‘fantastic’ player’s contract before transfer window shuts

Tottenham Hotspur could decide to terminate the contract of Hugo Lloris, with the goalkeeper still on the books as the transfer deadline looms.

That is according to a report from The Times, which claims that the Frenchman is one of a number of players who could leave before the window shuts.

Hugo Lloris‘ departure has been on the cards for some time. Fans were calling for the 36-year-old to lose his place as number one for a while before an injury brought an end to his campaign last year.

Tottenham could now terminate contract of Hugo Lloris

He has since been replaced as captain by Son Heung-min. Meanwhile, Tottenham have signed Guglielmo Vicario to be their new number one.

Vicario is not yet the finished article. But even if his form does dip, it is hard to see Ange Postecoglou turning back to Lloris. Unfortunately, the veteran’s form had been in decline for some time. And it is going to be incredibly difficult for him to reach those ‘fantastic‘ levels again.

Reports from Tuttomercatoweb this week that Jose Mourinho wanted Lloris at Roma. However, the Giallorossi hierarchy decided against a move for the goalkeeper, with their focus being on a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

And it seems that Tottenham are growing concerned about being able to shift Lloris before the deadline. The Times is now reporting that Spurs could now terminate his contract.

It makes absolutely no sense for anyone if Lloris remains at Tottenham beyond the window’s closure. At least if the club make him a free agent, he can still secure a move elsewhere.

Obviously, Spurs will miss out on a fee. But whatever money they received for Lloris was always unlikely to be particularly substantial anyway.

You would like to think that both parties will recognise that Lloris staying really does not work out for either. So hopefully reaching a settlement – if no-one makes a late bid – is relatively straightforward.