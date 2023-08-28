Mourinho has looked at signing ‘fantastic’ Spurs player in last few days – but Roma don’t want him

Jose Mourinho was keen on signing Hugo Lloris this summer, but Roma do not want to make a move for the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which claims that Mourinho was hoping to bring the Frenchman in to rival Rui Patricio.

Hugo Lloris must have hoped that he would be out of Tottenham Hotspur by now. He obviously lost his number one spot earlier this summer, with Guglielmo Vicario arriving.

Mourinho wanted Lloris at Roma

Meanwhile, he has also been replaced as captain by Son Heung-min.

For much of the summer, it appeared that Lloris may end up at Lazio. Reports from Calciomercato claimed that Lazio owner Claudio Lotito dreamt of signing Lloris. But Maurizio Sarri was not as keen on a deal.

And it seems that Lazio may not be the only club split over whether to bring Lloris to the Italian capital.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Mourinho wants Lloris at Roma. It is suggested that the former Spurs boss is looking to bring the 36-year-old in as competition and cover for Patricio.

Unfortunately for Lloris, the Giallorossi hierarchy have other ideas. Their focus is on bringing Romelu Lukaku in from Chelsea. And with that, they do not want to make a move for Lloris this summer.

Obviously, time is running out for Lloris to secure a move away from Tottenham. It really appears to make no sense for either party for the goalkeeper to stick around.

Vicario has made a bright start. But even if he had not hit the ground running, Tottenham have moved on from Lloris. His form was poor for some time before he was replaced. And he is sadly at the stage of his career where it is going to be incredibly difficult to regain some better form.

He has been a ‘fantastic‘ servant for Tottenham. But it does no-one any favours if he remains at Spurs beyond the deadline.