Tottenham Hotspur have once again been linked with a move to sign Nicolo Zaniolo, who plays his football in Turkey at Galatasaray these days.

The Italian was constantly linked with a transfer to Spurs when he was at Roma. A move even looked imminent in January this year, but the north Londoners couldn’t get it over the line.

Zaniolo went and joined Galatasaray in the winter window, but if journalist Nevzat Dindar’s comments on Milliyet are to be believed, he could leave and move to Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham are closest to signing Nicolo Zaniolo this summer

We all thought the Nicolo Zaniolo-Tottenham saga had finally come to an end after a move to North London failed to materialise in the January transfer window.

Spurs were really interested in the Italian in January, with reports even claiming he was Conte’s dream signing. The player’s mother confirmed that he was even willing to lower his salary to join Tottenham, but Fabio Paratici couldn’t agree a deal with Roma (Football London).

Zaniolo then signed for Galatasaray on a four-and-a-half-year deal, but after just six months now, Spurs have a chance to sign him from the Turkish champions.

That’s according to Milliyet’s Galatasaray correspondent Dindar, who claimed that Gala aren’t taking Juventus’ interest in him seriously, which makes Tottenham the ‘closest’ to sign him this summer.

He said: “Zaniolo is evolving into a world star.

“English club are asking €30m- €35m (£25.6- £30m) for Zaniolo. Galatasaray are not taking Juventus’ offers seriously at this point. Tottenham are the closest club to sign Zaniolo.”

Tottenham are on the market for a new attacking midfielder this summer.

James Maddison is the top target, but Spurs face stiff competition from Newcastle United for his signature. The Magpies can offer Champions League football, which is always attractive for any top player.

Tottenham, however, are still viewed as the favourites to sign Maddison, but in case they can’t get him, Zaniolo would be a decent alternative this summer.

It will be interesting to see what Ange Postecoglou will do in the coming weeks.