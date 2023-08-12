Tottenham could now push hard for ‘extraordinary’ £69m striker to replace Kane

Tottenham look to have finally sold Harry Kane after the striker was pictured in Munich last night ahead of medical tests and contract signings.

Daniel Levy has accepted a bid north of £100m for Kane and will now look to reinvest in the squad. For Ange Postecoglou, it’s imperative he gets that money to spend to try and replace Kane.

Of course, a host of players will be mentioned. There are number of strikers around the world who Spurs have an eye on and it will be interesting to see who Ange goes for.

One of the names mentioned previously is Dusan Vlahovic. And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham could now be ready to push for Vlahovic again after selling Kane.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

It’s claimed Juventus would want £69m to consider selling the Serbian. But with £100m+ pocketed, that sort of money would be easy to find for Spurs at the moment.

Vlahovic has had an unsettled time of things since sealing a big money move to Turin. The ‘extraordinary‘ striker has not quite hit the heights he did at Fiorentina, but is still regarded as a top number nine in Europe.

Spurs’ next move, then, would appear to be a big one.

Vlahovic to Tottenham would settle things a bit

The biggest thing Spurs fans need to accept is that no one player is ‘replacing’ Harry Kane. A player of Kane’s ability and stature is too good to replace, it’s that simple.

What Spurs must do now is try and bring in players who can do certain things very well. Vlahovic has more speed than Kane and that’s something Ange Postecoglou might look to work more with.

Yes, £69m is a big spend for one player. But that’s what it might take to come close to replacing Kane, or at best, filling some of the void.