Harry Kane could end up leaving Tottenham Hotspur in the coming weeks and if that happens, Ben Jacobs thinks Dusan Vlahovic could become a target for Spurs.

The Ange Postecoglou era at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has started off brilliantly. Dejan Kulusevski’s loan deal was made permanent before Gugliemo Vicario and James Maddison were both signed.

Things have gotten off to a positive start for Tottenham, but Kane’s future remains up in the air. Jacobs claimed on Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel that Vlahovic could be an option for Spurs if the Englishman leaves.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tottenham could make a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic if Harry Kane leaves

Harry Kane will enter the final year of his contract when the clock strikes 12 tonight, and Tottenham will have a decision to make at that point.

Bayern Munich are reportedly pushing to sign him, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed on his YouTube that the German champions have been encouraged by the fact that Kane is open to a move to Germany.

Tottenham will do everything they possibly can to keep hold of Kane this summer, but if the Englishman does end up leaving the club, Spurs will need to sign a replacement.

Jacobs has asked Spurs fans to ‘keep an eye’ on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Lille’s Jonathan David if Kane leaves the club this summer.

He said: “If Kane is going to be pushing for a move then Tottenham need to pivot and the budget becomes redundant because if you are getting £80-100 million for Kane then your budget is going to be some of that to replace Kane.

“I would keep an eye on Dusan Vlahovic, even though Chelsea, Manchester United are more linked. And I would also keep a very close eye on Jonathan David, who is available in the market as well.”

Jacobs then stressed that a move for either of the two strikers mentioned above is possible only if Kane leaves.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

It’s almost impossible for Tottenham to replace Harry Kane, but Daniel Levy has to find a way if the Englishman ends up leaving the club this summer.

There are very few strikers in the world who are capable of scoring 30 goals a season when almost every single player around them fails to step up – Kane managed that last season.

Vlahovic, branded as ‘lightening’ by Micah Richards on BBC Radio Five Live in December 2021, isn’t on Kane’s level yet, but his potential is absolutely massive and the fact that he’s still only 22 means he has a lot of time to become the superstar he’s destined to be.

Tottenham’s priority has to be to keep hold of Kane. If they can’t, Vlahovic would be a very good signing.