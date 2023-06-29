Fabrizio Romano shares worrying Harry Kane update for Tottenham fans

Tottenham Hotspur fans have a lot of good news coming their way this week thanks to new signings, but Fabrizio Romano has an update on Harry Kane that may upset a few supporters.

Spurs completed the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City yesterday. The Englishman is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he will surely improve Ange Postecoglou’s side.

However, the arrival of one England international at Tottenham could now be followed by the departure of another – Kane to Bayern Munich. Here’s what Romano said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham’s Harry Kane is ‘open’ to joining Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s interest in Harry Kane has been heavily publicised for a few months now, but nobody really felt it would result in a formal offer.

However, the German giants tabled a £60 million plus add-ons bid to sign the Englishman this week, and unsurprisingly, that was turned down by Daniel Levy (The Athletic).

Romano has now had his say on the situation, and he has revealed that Bayern are not ready to give up yet – mainly because they’ve learned that Kane himself is open to a move to Germany this summer.

The journalist said: “Bayern are not giving up.

“They also have other options on the list, of course, but they don’t want to give up on this story for Harry Kane also because the player will be open to making this move happen.

“Harry Kane is not saying no to Bayern. This is why they sent an official bid, this is why they want to insist.”

TBR View:

This is bad news for Tottenham, isn’t it?

Spurs have been overly reliant on Kane for a long time now. The 29-year-old, branded as ‘exceptional’ by Pep Guardiola (Independent), is the one who always bails them out of trouble, and without him, they will really struggle.

Daniel Levy will obviously do everything he possibly can to keep Kane, but if a big enough offer does arrive on the table, we’re sure he’d be tempted to consider it with the striker entering the final year of his contract soon.

It will be interesting to see how high Bayern will go to get Kane this summer.