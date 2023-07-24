Tottenham considering ‘brilliant’ £80m forward to replace Harry Kane – journalist

Tottenham know they might have to move quickly to sign a replacement for Harry Kane in the coming weeks if all goes to plan for Bayern Munich.

The German giants are pushing hard to sign Kane and want to get a deal done for the England skipper before the deadline passes.

So far, Bayern haven’t met Tottenham’s asking price and Daniel Levy remains keen on keeping Kane around.

However, with the chance Kane leaves being at an all-time high, Tottenham are considering replacements.

And according to journalist Sacha Tavloieri, French international forward Randal Kolo Muani is now being considered as the top target for Spurs.

Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It’s claimed that Spurs have already engaged in discussions with Muani over what his personal terms would look like and, further, Muani is thought to be keen on making the move.

Frankfurt are thought to be looking for around £80m to sell Muani, although Tottenham will hope that the price can be negotiated down a bit if they do push on.

Lauded for being ‘brilliant‘ for France in the World Cup, Muani is very much seen as one of the premier young striker talents in Europe right now.

Tottenham, of course, know they’ll need to move fast to replace Kane if he does indeed go to Bayern.

Muani would need time to prove himself

Whoever ends up stepping into Harry Kane’s shoes is going to need a lot of time to get themselves right and it’s no different for Kolo Muani.

We all know he is a top young talent and there’s a reason he is in the France squad regularly.

However, moving to England and adapting to the rigours of PL football is a different matter altogether.

Muani would surely relish the chance. But to immediately replace Kane is an almost impossible task.