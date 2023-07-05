Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly concerned that Manchester United are also interested in signing Edmond Tapsoba this summer.

Spurs’ priority position now in the transfer window is centre-backs. They definitely need one new player there but Ange Postecoglou would ideally like two.

Micky van de Ven and Tapsoba have both been heavily linked, and 90min claim that there is growing concern at Tottenham about Manchester United and other clubs’ interest in the latter.

Edmond Tapsoba has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham over the last few weeks.

The Bayer Leverkusen star, 24, is a fantastic player. He has been brilliant in the Bundesliga over the last two years, and he would be a great signing for Spurs.

Football London reported yesterday that Tapsoba will cost a fee close to £50 million this summer, which would make him Spurs’ most expensive player in this window if they can get him.

However, 90min report that there is ‘concern’ at Tottenham about ‘growing rival interest’ in Tapsoba, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United all said to be keen to sign him.

Tottenham need a centre-back much more than the above three Premier League sides, which should give them the incentive to go and get this deal over the line.

However, with Leverkusen’s asking price so high, it will be interesting to see if Daniel Levy will sanction such a big move after already spending good money on James Maddison.

TBR View:

Tottenham deserve a lot of credit for the signings of Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison so early in the window. Both players will improve them massively.

However, the job is far from done.

Two new central defenders are a priority for Spurs and Ange Postecoglou, and Tapsoba would be a very, very good fit for the North Londoners.

If Levy really wants to make a statement, he should beat Manchester United and the rest to his signature this summer.