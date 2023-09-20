Tottenham Hotspur coach Wayne Burnett has shared his thoughts on Alejo Veliz’s first minutes in a Spurs shirt.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Burnett was delighted with a dominant performance from the club’s Under-21 side.

Ange Postecoglou’s new signings this summer have all hit the ground running.

Even Brennan Johnson found the back of the net on his debut at the weekend although it was ruled out for offside.

The only player that Spurs fans haven’t seen in action yet is Alejo Veliz.

The young Argentinian was signed by Tottenham for £13m, although Postecoglou has played down his chances of featuring for the first team any time soon.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, last night, Tottenham’s Under-21s faced Colchester in the EFL Trophy and came away with a 5-0 win.

It was an exceptional performance from the club’s youngsters who have started the season brilliantly.

Under-21s coach Wayne Burnett was asked about Veliz’s Tottenham debut and gave his verdict.

There’s lots of excitement around the 20-year-old who already has 19 senior goals to his name.

Burnett gives verdict on Veliz Tottenham debut

Asked about the Argentine youth international, Burnett said: “The first team wanted Ale [Veliz] to play, it was a planned 30 minutes.

“You know, you can see his quality, you can see the runs he makes and he’s certainly an exciting prospect.”

After selling Harry Kane, plenty of Spurs fans were wondering if a direct replacement would be signed.

Johnson can play as a centre-forward but is much more effective out on the right wing.

Veliz is the closest Tottenham got to signing a Kane replacement and Burnett was encouraged by his performance last night.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

However, he’s still a long way off trying to step up into the first team, not that they appear to need another striker right now.

Son Heung-min has done very well playing through the middle, while Richarlison will be hoping his impressive cameo on Saturday is the start of a rich vein of form.

Veliz will have to be patient at a club that’s struggled to promote young talent in recent years.

He also faces some very strong competition from Tottenham’s other young strikers who showed last night that they’re more than capable of playing against senior opposition.