Spurs won’t now match club’s bid for 28-year-old – despite already agreeing enormous contract with him

Tottenham Hotspur do not want to match Al-Nassr’s bid for Clement Lenglet despite already agreeing personal terms with the Frenchman this summer.

That is according to a report from Sport, which claims that Al-Nassr are ready to pay £12.9 million to bring the 28-year-old to Saudi Arabia in this window.

It looks highly likely that Clement Lenglet is going to leave Barcelona in this window. Barca were content to let the centre-back spend last season on loan with Tottenham.

Spurs won’t match Al-Nassr bid for Lenglet

Spurs have so far not taken up the chance to sign Lenglet permanently. But it seems that talks have been held. Sport claims that Tottenham have offered a three-year contract to the defender, which has been described as enormous.

However, Al-Nassr being willing to pay €15 million to sign Lenglet has put a spanner in the works. Lenglet would prefer to join Tottenham rather than move to the Kingdom.

But Tottenham do not want to match Al-Nassr’s offer. So a compromise with Barcelona may be needed if the defender is going to return to North London this summer.

Much will depend on who else Tottenham bring in in this window. It is absolutely imperative that Ange Postecoglou’s defensive ranks are strengthened before the deadline.

They may have something better lined up. And if that is the case, then they will feel that they have little reason to remain in the race to sign Lenglet.

But, much like last year, Lenglet is not a terrible option if Tottenham fail to land other targets. And in truth, £12.9 million for Lenglet would not be a terrible piece of business when you consider some of the fees clubs have paid for players in this window.