The goalkeeper saga at Tottenham Hotspur continues as Fabrizio Romano has reported that they have started to pick up their interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Tottenham desperately want a new goalkeeper this summer. This has led them to reportedly identify David Raya as their number one target.

It has not been easy for Spurs, with Brentford wanting a reported £40million for the Spaniard. Due to this, Spurs have started to look elsewhere. This has led them to look at Mamardashvili, according to Romano.

Veteran goalkeeper and Spurs legend Hugo Lloris will reportedly be allowed to leave the club this summer. Chairman Daniel Levy needs to make sure he has a star goalkeeper in for next season.

(Photo by Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

It is no shock for Spurs to have multiple options in between the sticks. The Valencia goalkeeper seems like a pretty good Plan B for the North London side.

Romano tweeted the latest on Spurs’ pursuit for a goalkeeper: “Tottenham keep working on new GK as David Raya remains top of the list after agreement on personal terms but £40m asking price is still considered too high. Spurs have now started contacts to be informed on Giorgi Mamardashvili deal conditions.”

Chairman Daniel Levy is known for typically not overspending. Due to this it is no shock to see the club see £40million as too much for Raya.

Mamardashvili is seen as an incredible goalkeeper, but when it comes to goalkeepers, Raya has shown he is one of the best on the ball.

With this in mind, if the price difference isn’t too much then Spurs should be going all-out to sign the Brentford goalkeeper.