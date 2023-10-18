Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly battling to sign Club Brugge star Andreas Skov Olsen with both clubs said to be in talks for the Dane – a player Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg recently likened to Ryan Giggs.

Skov Olsen, 23, has been on fire for Belgian giants Club Brugge in his second full season. Playing 16 times for Brugge this season, he already has 10 goals and has laid on another three in creating assists.

Sensational form from a player that was questioned after swapping Norwegian side Nordsjaelland for the Serie A, with Bologna. At the Italian outfit, he scored just three goals in 71 – but did play as a wing back.

The move did not suit him and given the licence to play with freedom as a winger at Brugge, he is on fire. That form has grabbed the attention of Tottenham and Arsenal, according to outlet Voetbal Krant.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

They say that it is expected Skov Olsen will leave in the next few months and that both Tottenham and Arsenal have opened talks to land the attacker. A player Hojbjerg raved about ahead of the World Cup.

“We have Andreas Christiansen, Joakim Maehle. Look out for Skov Olsen from Brugge. An old school winger, Ryan Giggs-style, goes one-against-one and either crosses or shoots,” Hojbjerg told The Mail.

Tottenham battling for Skov Olsen; Hojbjerg likened him to Giggs

Spurs have options on the flanks. Richarlison and Deki Kulusevski have been playing in that role of late, with Son Heung-min starting up top. Ivan Perisic, Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon, too.

But, Perisic is likely to go – while Solomon and Sessegnon are on the sidelines with injuries. Gil is likely to go on loan come January. So, a winger is needed and Skov Olsen might be the perfect cover in attack.