Dutch outlet Voetbal Krant claim Tottenham and Arsenal are battling for Club Brugge star Andreas Skov Olsen with talks underway for the Danish star already – as the Danish ace shines in Belgian football.

Skov Olsen, 23, joined Brugge from Bologna in January 2022 after an indifferent spell in Serie A. With Brugge, he has been allowed to express himself and it is paying off – having a hand in 44 goals in 63.

Even this season, the Denmark winger has scored 10 goals in 16 games – laying on three assists. The Brugge star has been incredible. That super form has not gone unnoticed, certainly, in North London.

The latest report from Voetbal Krant states that Spurs and Arsenal want the Denmark star in the coming months. Talks are underway – with the belief Skov Olsen is in the ‘final months’ of his Club Brugge spell.

A player that back in 2019, Mauricio Pochettino wanted to sign for a bargain £10m at Tottenham – as per a report from The Sun. The Dane was even dubbed the next Christian Eriksen, and follow in his path.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham and Arsenal battling for Skov Olsen, talks underway

Skov Olsen is clearly a top talent and still young enough to be able to adapt to a new country and grow. You would imagine he would struggle to start for either Tottenham or Arsenal, but is a top squad player.

But his form with Bologna should be considered a concern. He largely played as a wing-back which will not have helped. But he managed just three goals in 71 games. Huge potential, but yet to be proven.

It will also be interesting to see how much Brugge want for their in-form star – especially, with big Premier League clubs on his trail. A move could materialise in January, but more likely, next summer.