Tottenham are very closely monitoring ‘fantastic’ striker whose deal with PL rival expires next year

Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on Daniel Jebbison, with the forward facing an uncertain future at Sheffield United.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that there is huge interest from the Premier League in the 19-year-old, with Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa also monitoring developments.

Daniel Jebbison is about to enter into the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane. And it is suggested that the ongoing ownership situation at the club is hampering their plans to tie their players down to new deals.

Tottenham keeping keen eye on Jebbison

90min claims that the likes of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen want Jebbison. But Tottenham are also in the running for the youngster.

Obviously, the Blades are stuck in a tricky situation. Should they fail to agree a new deal with the England under-20 international, he could potentially agree a pre-contract deal with clubs abroad from January.

That may play into Tottenham or Newcastle’s hands. They will be aware that they may need to consider cashing in in this window.

However, Spurs may not necessarily have the easiest task convincing Jebbison to join. Any striker coming in will be aware that their pathway is blocked by Harry Kane.

There is a question mark over Kane’s future in North London. But if the England captain leaves, Ange Postecoglou’s men are surely going to spend big money on his replacement.

Jebbison is obviously some way off being the finished article. But he has ‘fantastic‘ potential. So it could be an underrated piece of business if Tottenham can win the race.

But clearly, they have a lot of competition to contend with, judging by the latest reports.