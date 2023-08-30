Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the race to sign Barcelona’s Ansu Fati on loan before Friday’s deadline.

But 90 Min reports that Spurs, among a host of other Premier League clubs, are not fully convinced the winger wants to leave Camp Nou.

Tottenham are in the market for a new attacker after Harry Kane completed a switch to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Brennan Johnson has been heavily linked with a £50 million move from Nottingham Forest before the transfer window slams shut.

Spurs are seemingly targeting a move for Ansu Fati as well, with Fabrizio Romano claiming they have opened talks with Barca over the 20-year-old.

But a fresh report claims Tottenham are unconvinced by the player’s desire to leave Spain.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Spurs unsure on Fati move

90 Min reports that Tottenham, Arsenal and Aston Villa have been alerted by Fati’s sudden availability ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Barca are looking to offload some players as they bid to complete deals for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

This includes Fati, with several sides interested in taking him on loan. Yet, Spurs, Arsenal and Villa are ‘not totally convinced’ he is willing to leave Xavi’s side.

As a result, all interested clubs are only taking small steps towards signing him at this moment in time.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fati has been labelled an ‘amazing’ talent after breaking into Barcelona’s first-team He made a huge impact initially and remains the club’s youngest-ever scorer in La Liga.

The 20-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past three seasons though, which has significantly hampered his progress at Barca.

Nevertheless, this would be an exciting coup for Spurs and they are in desperate need of a forward who excels in 1v1 situations.

Fati would certainly fit the bill but it remains unclear whether he would be interested in a switch to North London.