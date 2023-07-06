Tottenham are reportedly about to sign a player who grew up cheering them on

Manor Solomon grew up as a Tottenham Hotspur fan and now could be about to sign for them.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the Israeli international as he nears a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham have already been active in the transfer market and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro have both had their loan moves made permanent this summer.

Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison are the first two new signings to arrive in North London this summer.

They could soon be followed by Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

After spending a season on loan at Fulham, he’s set to arrive as a free transfer at Tottenham due to his contract situation at the Ukrainian club.

It may just be a dream come true for Solomon, who grew up in Israel as a fan of Tottenham.

The 23-year-old looks set to fill the gap in the squad left by Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma moving on.

He’ll be competing with Son Heung-min for minutes, but proved at Craven Cottage he’s a very effective option off the bench.

Solomon grew up as a Tottenham fan

The report from The Athletic shares that Tottenham’s interest was a ‘perfect fit’ for Solomon.

They suggest he grew up with a soft spot for Spurs and their proud heritage of Jewish supporters made them his preferred choice.

He wanted to stay in London after spending a season at Fulham, but once Tottenham’s interest was genuine ‘his future was more or less settled’.

Solomon is the sort of player who could really thrive in Ange Postecoglou’s system.

He’s a direct winger who enjoys cutting in from the left on his stronger right foot.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Although Postecoglou may prefer he hugs the touchline and delivers crosses to a centre-forward, his ability to beat a defender will only benefit Spurs.

Whether he’s guaranteed many minutes is another matter.

Son is unlikely to drop out of the team very regularly and without European football, Solomon’s appearances may be limited to cup games.

However, given the desire to end their silverware drought, Postecoglou might play much stronger teams than Spurs supporters are used to in those competitions.

Solomon growing up a Tottenham fan will mean he may have more patience than many players who could be stuck on the bench.

He’ll be hoping he can prove he’s deserving of regular game time when he arrives in the coming days.