Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso in 2024.

Spurs have a solid squad right now, but they could still do with a couple of new players in the January transfer window if they really want to compete for the title. Juventus’ Cambiaso is a target for Ange Postecoglou, claims CalcioMercato.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have long been criticised for making a meal of their recruitment, but for the first time in years, they got their summer signings spot on.

Spurs’ business in the summer was exceptional. They made some really good additions to their squad, and that has helped them get off to a great start this season.

Now, Ange Postcoglou needs to build on the good work his side have done, and defence is an area of Spurs’ squad that needs to be strengthened in the next two transfer windows.

Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso, who is a left-back by trade, is reportedly a player of interest for Tottenham, and CalcioMercato claim that even though The Old Lady want to keep him, it cannot be ruled out that he will leave.

The report also says that everyone is ‘crazy’ about the 23-year-old, who has scored a goal and provided an assist in just four starts for Juventus this season.

Cambiaso’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2027, which puts the Italian giants in a strong position in potential transfer negotiations. However, Spurs are in a much better place financially than Juve right now.

Tottenham were linked with a move to sign Cambiaso in the summer as well.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Tottenham need to improve their defence

Tottenham’s first-choice back-four at the moment is a quartet of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie. All of them are fine players and have been excellent this season.

However, the alternatives in those four positions are Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Ashley Phillips and Emerson Royal respectively. That is a huge drop-off, isn’t it?

Tottenham should seriously consider signing new defenders in January, and Cambiaso, who like Udogie is an Italian left-back, is a very interesting option.

However, whether Spurs will make a move to sign him remains to be seen.