‘I’ve been asked’: Journalist offers update on Hugo Lloris to Newcastle rumours

One of the strangest rumours to emerge in the last hours of the deadline day has been that of Hugo Lloris being linked with Newcastle.

The Tottenham stopper is now down the pecking order in north London and would be allowed to leave.

Rumours tonight have surfaced to suggest Newcastle could be the club to offer him a way out.

However, it’s being reported now by journalists close to Newcastle that it simply won’t happen.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris won’t be signing for Newcastle from Tottenham

According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, there is no way Lloris will be signing for Newcastle tonight.

Taking to his social media account on X, Edwards has stated that he’s been asked to make it clear that there will be no deal involving Newcastle and Lloris tonight.

He was praised by Ange Postecoglou earlier today for his professionalism and the new Spurs boss admitted he had no issues with the Frenchman.

Of course, should the right move for Lloris come along then Tottenham would likely go with his wishes and help him move on if he wanted.

However, it seems that Newcastle won’t be the club signing him.