Tottenham are about to bid for ‘devastating’ striker, it’s imminent – journalist

Transfer deadline day has arrived, and Tottenham Hotspur are set to table a bid to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest today.

Ange Postecoglou‘s side are in need of a new attacker following Harry Kane‘s departure last month. They have been linked with plenty of names, but none more than Forest star Johnson.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has shared the latest.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham’s bid for Brennan Johnson is imminent

It is no secret at this point that Brennan Johnson is a target for Tottenham.

The North Londoners have been linked with a move to sign the Nottingham Forest forward for weeks now, and their interest could finally be converted into a bid today.

Reports have claimed that the Reds are demanding a fee of £50 million for Johnson, having already rejected a £43 million bid from Brentford this week.

If Spurs want to sign him, they will have to table a bigger offer, and Jacobs has claimed on GiveMeSport that a bid from Tottenham is imminent.

He said: “They have prioritised Brennan Johnson and we’ve known this for the last week-and-a-half or so. It’s just whether they can agree a deal with Nottingham Forest.

“Whereas with the James Maddison deal, Tottenham were able to move quickly and get a lower package than was expected or was Leicester’s position, I think Nottingham Forest are sticking to their guns with their valuation of Johnson, and that’s why Tottenham may have to pay a little bit over the odds in order to get a deal done.

“But a bid for Johnson is imminent. It may have already landed by the time people read this. He at the moment is Tottenham’s No.1 priority.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham only have themselves to blame for leaving this until the final day of the transfer window.

Nottingham Forest hold all the cards now, and after rejecting a huge offer from Brentford this week, Spurs will have to splash the big bucks to get this done.

However, whether Daniel Levy would be willing to pay over the odds for the ‘devastating‘ Johnson is anyone’s guess at this moment in time.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming hours.