Tottenham and Manchester United now linked with under-20s World Cup star











Tottenham and Manchester United have both been named as two of the clubs keen on signing Brazilian sensation, Marcos Leonardo.

The 20-year-old forward is currently lighting up the show at the under-20 World Cup. He has three goals already and is doing his reputation no harm at all.

And according to 90Min, Leonardo is being watched by a number of Premier League sides, including Spurs and United.

Tottenham in mix to sign Marcos Leonardo

90Min reports how a whole host of PL sides are keen on signing the Brazilian. Along with European big hitters like Juventus, PSG and more, Tottenham and Manchester United get a mention.

It’s claimed those clubs are all scouting Leonardo with a view to doing a deal. Other clubs, such as Arsenal, West Ham, and Newcastle are believed to have scouts at the tournament as well.

Tottenham’s interest in Leonardo will come as no surprise. However, with no manager or DOF in place as it stands, any hope of getting any deals done this summer looks bleak.

Leonardo, 20, has been in fine form for Santos since breaking into the first-team. He has scored more than 40 goals already, including 13 last season.

Spurs need to sort their house out

At the moment, if a player had a choice between Spurs, United and say, Arsenal or Newcastle, you get the feeling it is Tottenham who are right down the list.

There might well be some interest in Leonardo from Spurs. But until they get their house in order, nothing is going to be happening.

Players like Leonardo will see the mess they’re in and simply move on. And that, effectively, is down to Daniel Levy to sort out.

There’s a slim chance Tottenham get this deal done. But the reality is that they don’t stand a chance as it stands.

