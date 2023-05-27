Arsenal now scouting Brazilian talent who idolises Harry Kane











Arsenal are among a cluster of clubs keeping tabs on young Brazilian attacker Marcos Leonardo at the Under-20s World Cup.

Leonardo is one of the hottest properties in world football right now and has already scored three times in the tournament for the Brazilians.

And according to 90Min, Arsenal are among a host of teams hoping to sign Leonardo at some point in the future.

Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Arsenal keeping close eye on Marcos Leonardo

According to 90Min, there are plenty of Premier League scouts currently tasked with watching Leonardo over in under-20s action.

Arsenal are one of those teams, while the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle are all thought to hold an interest in the 20-year-old.

As we know, Arsenal’s links to the Brazilian game are well known. They’ve signed some top talent in recent years, including the bargain £6m signing of Gabriel Martinelli.

Leonardo is under contract with Santos until 2026. However, there is expected to be a clamour to sign him in the coming months as his stock increases.

Arsenal, then, could well find themselves in a bidding war to land yet another top South American talent.

One to watch

There’s always young players emerging from Brazil but there seems some genuine excitement around Leonardo and it seems with good reason.

He has already rattled in 42 goals for Santos including an impressive 13 last term. Coincidentally for Arsenal, Leonardo counts Tottenham hero Harry Kane as one of his idols in the game.

Santos will no doubt be open to letting their star man leave at some point. But given the amount of interest, they’ll likely want a big fee when it does come to selling.

In the end, this one will come down to money. And with the likes of PSG and others keen, Arsenal might find themselves struggling to win out with this one.