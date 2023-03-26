Tottenham and Man United keen to sign Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic











Tottenham Hotspur are now keen to make a move for Fulham talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.

A report from the Daily Star suggests that a number of clubs are interested in the Serbian international.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also credited with interest in the 28-year-old who has silenced plenty of his doubters this season.

After previously struggling in the Premier League, Aleksandar Mitrovic quickly reached double figures for high-flying Fulham.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Extenuating circumstances were to blame during his last stint in the Premier League, with Scott Parker not fancying Mitrovic.

However, Marco Silva has got the best out of the Serb, who is the club’s top scorer once again this season.

The Portuguese was asked about Mitrovic this season and said: “The numbers of Mitrovic are unbelievable, they are outstanding. Since I arrived in this football club, in 57 games he scored 52 goals. It is an unbelievable number for a striker.”

Now, it appears Tottenham want to sign Mitrovic from Fulham this summer with Harry Kane’s future in doubt.

Tottenham keen on Fulham star Mitrovic

The report from the Daily Star states that, ‘In addition to United, Mitrovic is on the radar of Chelsea, Tottenham, and Barcelona following his excellent campaign for Marco Silva’s men.’

Mitrovic is widely regarded as a brutish target man, however, he offers so much more to Fulham than just being a body to aim at.

The 28-year-old links up play superbly for Marco Silva’s side, and has brilliant vision and technique.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Although he’s not on the same level as Harry Kane, there are some similarities between the two players.

Kane only has a year left on his current contract, meaning speculation around his future is beginning.

If Tottenham did sign Mitrovic from Fulham, he could work with or instead of Kane in their current set-up.

The likelihood is he’d be brought in to compete with the England forward rather than to try and replace him.

Mitrovic is in hot water right now after his sending off against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

It’s currently unclear how long his ban will be.

If he does leave in the summer, there’s a chance he’s already played his final game for Fulham.

