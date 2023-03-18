Report: Real Madrid now considering a move for Tottenham’s ‘very underrated’ player











According to The Mail, Real Madrid are monitoring Harry Kane ahead of a potential transfer move this summer.

The Tottenham striker is about to enter the final year of his Spurs contract and there has been plenty of chat about a move away from north London for the England captain.

Kane, of course, has aired frustrations in the past about a lack of silverware at Spurs, and a move to Real Madrid would be the perfect remedy for that.

With Karim Benzema soon to be in his late 30s, Madrid need a new number nine, and Kane could be just what the doctor ordered.

The striker is certainly good enough to play for Los Blancos. He’s won countless Golden Boot awards during his career and despite his brilliance he’s still been described as a ‘very underrated’ player in the past.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Kane is more than good enough to play for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but whether or not he’ll make the move is up for debate.

Of course, joining a team as prestigious as Real Madrid is an alluring idea for any player, but Kane does have one huge reason to dodge this move.

Indeed, the striker has made no secret of his desire to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record, and a move to Madrid would stop him from hitting that milestone.

However, it has to be noted that trophies last forever while records are only temporary. If Kane hits over 260 Premier League goals it may not be too long before someone else hits 300+. Meanwhile, if he wins a Champions League trophy and numerous league titles with Madrid, nobody can take that away from him.

If Madrid do come in for Kane, the striker will have a huge decision to make this summer.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

