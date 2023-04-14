Tottenham and Harry Kane now in agreement over contract stance











Tottenham and their key striker, Harry Kane, are in agreement over what will happen next when it comes to the England skipper’s contract.

Kane’s future at Spurs is once again in doubt after Antonio Conte left. It’s left the record goalscorer looking at his future once more, with no new manager appointed just yet by ENIC and Daniel Levy.

And according to 90Min, that lack of managerial appointment is actually helping to keep things amicable for now.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Discussions

As it stands, Kane’s contract is due to expire after the next season. At the moment, Kane is making little noise about moving away and remains focussed on getting Tottenham into the top four.

However, with Bayern Munich lurking, an apparent lack of discussions and progress will be concerning some Spurs fans.

But according to 90Min, both Kane and Tottenham are on the same page now. It’s reported how both Kane and Spurs have agreed to back away from discussions until a new manager is appointed permanently. From there, Kane and the club will assess the position and come to a resolution.

Of course, that leaves the door open for Kane to potentially move on. And that, it must be said, has always been the big worry.

TBR’s View: Big summer for Kane and Spurs

After not letting him go to Man City when it was clear he was open to a move, Kane and Spurs now face a big call.

Does he remain with the club, sign a new deal, and finally hope to get that trophy won. In doing so, he’ll probably become the all-time PL top scorer and if he wins that one trophy, it will mean so much.

However, Spurs might want to cash in if he doesn’t sign a new deal. And if he isn’t, then where does he go? Bayern is tempting. But then so is Man United, or even Chelsea.