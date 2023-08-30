Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly looking to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of the summer transfer window shutting on Friday.

Over the past few days, Spurs have been heavily linked with Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, and speculation has been intensifying.

Now, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has shared an update which bodes well for Tottenham in their pursuit of Fati.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The website previously reported that Spurs are ‘among the teams best placed’ to get a deal for the 20-year-old forward.

They have now claimed that Tottenham are ‘ahead’ of rival suitors Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Fati.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou apparently has a ‘starring role in mind’ for the player after scoring against them in pre-season.

Now, Tottenham are hoping that can convince Fati to join them despite a lack of European competition on offer.

Marca recently reported that the player has ‘changed his mind’ and wants to leave Barca before the transfer window shuts.

This is due to a realisation he may not feature regularly under Xavi, having played just 47 minutes so far this season.

Our view

Tottenham’s defeat to Fulham in the League Cup shows that they really could do with more strength in depth before the window shuts.

And Fati would be an exciting acquisition for Spurs. Not long ago, he was backed for superstardom.

Injuries have hampered his progress but he’s still young and, should Tottenham get him back to his best, things could get very exciting at N17.

As per Football Talent Scout, Fati is a ‘very complete player’ for his age.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

‘His intelligence, movement without the ball, positioning, looking for free spaces, timing,’ they wrote.

‘It’s all on a really high level.’

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. It certainly looks like there’ll be some more twists and turns at Tottenham as the clock ticks.