‘Tottenham ahead’: Journalist says Spurs are now favourites to sign attacker who’s faster than Jonathan David

Tottenham could be in for a blockbuster end to the transfer window.

The north London club have been strongly linked with a move for Brennan Johnson in recent days, and now, they’re being linked with another very promising attacker.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are in for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

This is a very exciting rumour to say the least. After all, Fati is one of the brightest young talents in Europe, and it looks as though this is a deal that could well be done.

According to Gerard Romero – a journalist who is incredibly well-connected at Barcelona, Spurs are ahead in the race to sign Fati, but they do face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea, while the player’s father would rather he signed for Sevilla on loan.

This is a transfer race that is heating up quickly.

Spurs are currently favourites to sign Fati, and this is a move that every fan should be excited about.

Capable of playing either on the left or through the middle, Fati is a perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system as a striker.

As many will know, Postecoglou loves an attacker who can use his pace to get in behind, and there aren’t many quicker than Fati in the game.

According to UEFA’s stats, Fati has clocked a top speed of 33.5 km/h making him one of the quickest attackers in Europe – in fact, according to The Speeds Database, he’s even faster than Jonathan David.

Whether or not Tottenham can finalise this deal remains to be seen, but it would appear as though Spurs are currently on course to get this move done in the coming days.