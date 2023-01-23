Tottenham hierarchy to meet today over potential Nicolo Zaniolo deal











Daniel Levy is set to meet with the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy on Monday to discuss a potential move for Nicolo Zaniolo as they look to land the Roma star on an initial loan this month, according to a report from Alfredo Pedulla.

Zaniolo is going to be one name to watch in the final days of the January transfer window. He has had a difficult season with Roma. And with his contract up at the end of next season, it would appear that the Giallorossi want him gone.

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

Tottenham have made a move for the 23-year-old. As noted by Alfredo Pedulla, Spurs want Zaniolo on loan with an option to buy, which would become an obligation on certain conditions.

Tottenham set for meeting over Zaniolo today

Calciomercato suggests that those conditions are to do with how many appearances he makes, and whether Antonio Conte’s side qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

There is rival interest. AC Milan want the attacking midfielder. Meanwhile, Leeds and West Ham are interested in the youngster.

But it appears that Tottenham are stepping up their push to sign Zaniolo. Alfredo Pedulla reports Levy, Fabio Paratici and the Spurs hierarchy will meet today to discuss signing the Italy international.

Tottenham seemingly need a big end to the window. Things have really not gone to plan for Conte’s men in recent weeks. And there is some daylight between themselves and the top-four.

While some of their rivals have strengthened, Spurs are yet to. And that is particularly frustrating given what could be on the line in the coming months.

It really does feel, from the outside, that the rest of the season could have a huge impact on the next few years. And with that, it would be no surprise to see Tottenham make a big push to get some new faces through the door before the deadline.

A deal for the ‘incredible‘ Zaniolo would be a great start.