‘Top, top player’: Steven Caulker so impressed with £52m Tottenham star

Tottenham have had their fair share of good performers this season and Cristian Romero is right up there in terms of quality.

The Argentinian centre-back has been a colossus at the back for the Tottenham and is proving to be quite the signing after his £50m+ move from Atalanta.

Of course, Romero’s exploits haven’t gone unnoticed either and a number of pundits and fellow players have been singing his praises this season.

And former Spurs defender Steven Caulker is the latest to offer up his praise on the defender.

Steven Caulker praises ‘top, top’ Cristian Romero

Speaking to Tottenham’s official media channels, Caulker was full of praise for a number of the current Spurs squad.

And he reserved special praise for Romero.

“I don’t think Lionel Messi picks you out as the world’s best if you haven’t got the ability to play with the ball. Yes he has the aggression, yes he can still tackle. But what I really love about him is his composure. He has the ability step in with the ball and break lines. He’s a top, top, top player,” Caulker said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Romero will be in action again tonight as Spurs take on Crystal Palace looking to continue their good run of form.

Tottenham have got themselves a superstar

Every team who wins the league has a brilliant defence or defender as part of the squad. Look back at the likes of Terry, Ferdinand, Kompany and more recently, Dias. All have led from the back and drove their teams on.

Romero can be that man for Tottenham. He is quite brilliant at the moment and the initial rashness in his game seems to have been ironed out a bit by the new management team.

If Romero stays fit, then Tottenham have a seriously good chance of winning something this season. The partnership with Micky van de Ven is excellent and good bedrock for Spurs to build on.