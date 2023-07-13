Champions League winner wanted by Crystal Palace isn’t going on pre-season tour with his club

The latest reports have suggested that reported Crystal Palace transfer target Callum Hudson-Odoi is not training with the senior squad at his current club.

According to the latest reports from The Evening Standard, the winger is up for sale and is training with the Chelsea U21’s.

The reported Eagles target is not with the first-team squad who are heading out on their pre-season tour. The report suggests that he will stay behind.

The same report also goes on to say that Hudson-Odoi has interest from Crystal Palace, as well as fellow Premier League sides Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace target will not be going on pre-season tour with Chelsea

It looks like Hudson-Odoi’s career at Chelsea, through which he came from the academy, will come to an end this summer.

With them not bringing him on their pre-season tour and also apparently allowing him to leave permanently, it looks like the perfect time for Palace to act.

The versatile winger would be a great option for the Eagles to have. This is emphasised more by the fact that Wilfried Zaha is now currently a free agent and Michael Olise will reportedly miss the start of the season due to injury.

The ‘top-quality‘ winger is an exciting player and has won the Champions League with Chelsea. He is still only 22 years-old and has great potential.

It would no doubt be a very exciting transfer for the Eagles should they manage to beat the other interested sides to his signature.

Hudson-Odoi really fits the profile of transfers Palace try to make now. Young, but still a top player who has bags of potential to get even better.