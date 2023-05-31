Journalist claims Crystal Palace want to sign 'top-quality' Chelsea attacker











A journalist has reported that Crystal Palace want to bolster their squad and this has led them to be interested in Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to Rahman Osman, who works at London World: “Callum Hudson-Odoi will hold talks with Pochettino before making his next move.

“A lot of Premier League interest including Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.”

It is no shock to see Crystal Palace look for wingers to sign this summer. Wilfried Zaha’s contract expires in June and it is still unknown whether he will sign a new deal.

Daily Mail journalist Adrian Kajumba has reported that Chelsea will want around £10million for Hudson-Odoi. The player is now returning from his loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Crystal Palace want Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi is no doubt highly-rated by many, with Ashley Cole calling him a ‘top quality‘ player. It has not gone well at Chelsea for him as he has not managed to feature consistently for the club.

Despite this, he is only 22 years old and if coached right, he could most definitely reach his high potential and be a solid Premier League winger. He was once deemed ‘one of the best’ talents in Europe.

In his 147 appearances, the winger has managed to score 17 goals and pick up 23 assists. His goalscoring threat is definitely where he needs to improve.

Hudson-Odoi doesn’t appear to be the full package. Despite this, with him reportedly being very cheap and still very young, he could be a good coup for Palace.

The club most definitely need to improve their attacking squad depth. This was massively proven by the club only having one attacking player on the bench in their last game of the season.

