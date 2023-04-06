Tony Cottee suggests two defenders who played yesterday aren't good enough for West Ham











Tony Cottee has now suggested that defenders Emerson Palmieri and Thilo Kehrer aren’t good enough to play for West Ham United.

Cottee was on TalkSPORT (6/4 9:14am) talking their latest defeat at the London Stadium.

It was a horrendous result for the Hammers as they fell to a 5-1 loss at the hands of Newcastle.

Although the visitors played well, David Moyes’s side gifted them almost every goal.

A calamity of errors, particularly in the second-half, made it impossible for West Ham to come away with a point.

Cottee suggested that after that performance, Emerson Palmieri and Thilo Kehrer weren’t good enough for the club.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Both were summer signings under Moyes, with Kehrer arriving for £10m from Paris Saint-Germain.

Emerson was brought in from London rivals Chelsea, and has already won 30 caps for Italy.

However, both were under par yesterday, and will need to significantly improve going forward.

Cottee blasts Emerson and Kehrer

Asked to assess West Ham’s dramatic loss yesterday, Cottee said: “The thing is there are players in my opinion that perhaps aren’t really good enough for West Ham.

“I think the right-back Kehrer has really struggled, even Emerson hasn’t been brilliant.”

Kehrer was part of a quadruple substitution made by David Moyes just after the hour mark.

He was replaced by Vladimir Coufal, who looked much keener to burst down the right flank and join in attacks.

Emerson lasted the whole 90 minutes, but may have been lucky to do so.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Italian was booked in the first-half, and gave away several more fouls after that.

Kehrer was praised by yesterday’s Newcastle goalscorer Callum Wilson in the build-up to the game.

He was amazed by his assist for their goal against Southampton, but got the better of the German last night.

As Cottee suggests, both Kehrer and Emerson will need to improve their form immediately if they’re going to stay up this season.

The Hammers sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

With some tough home fixtures coming up, their trip to Fulham on Saturday looks like a huge game.

Show all