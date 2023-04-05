Callum Wilson left stunned after seeing what £10m West Ham player did on Sunday











Callum Wilson has heaped praise on West Ham United star Thilo Kehrer for producing an ‘unbelievable’ assist against Southampton on Sunday.

The Hammers picked up a much-needed win against the Saints thanks to Nayef Aguerd’s first-half effort.

Aguerd guided his header into the far corner to beat Gavin Bazunu and fortunately for West Ham, the goal was allowed to stand after a lengthy VAR check.

But it wasn’t Aguerd’s header that impressed Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, instead it was Thilo Kehrer’s pinpoint delivery into the box.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Wilson stunned by Kehrer assist

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Michail Antonio labelled Kehrer’s assist as a ‘joke’.

“What a ball by Thilo. It was a joke,” the Hammers striker said.

“It was unbelievable,” Wilson agreed.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

It was certainly a surprise to see Kehrer stepping up take the free-kick on Sunday as centre-backs are typically needed in the box from set-piece situations.

But the £10 million man delivered an exceptional ball to his defensive partner, which ultimately handed West Ham a vital win.

David Moyes’ men moved out of the relegation zone with the win and will be hoping to kick on from here.

The Hammers were widely expected to be challenging for a place in Europe once again this season, especially after they backed Moyes in the transfer market.

It’s fair to say that a lot of West Ham’s summer business hasn’t exactly gone according to plan, with Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta both struggling to make an impact at the London Stadium.

Yet, Kehrer looks to be an astute piece of business for the club and he has shown he is a classy operator on the ball.

