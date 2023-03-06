Tony Cascarino suggests Newcastle should sign Wilfried Zaha











Tony Cascarino has told The Times that Wilfried Zaha would be an ideal target for Newcastle United this summer, insisting that he would be a bargain for the Magpies.

Newcastle are, once again, going to be one to watch out for this summer. Eddie Howe’s side have now had a taste of success after challenging for the top-four and reaching the Carabao Cup final. But they probably need more to get themselves across the line.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Magpies have not been throwing the cash around like many of us expected. And with that, they will be keeping their eye on potential options across the market.

Cascarino backs Newcastle to make Zaha move

Certainly, one player who looks set to attract a lot of attention is Wilfried Zaha. The 30-year-old is on course to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Reports from London World last week claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are growing increasingly confident of securing the forward’s signature.

But Cascarino has suggested that he would be ideal for Newcastle.

“They should sign Wilfried Zaha. He is available for free when his contract with Crystal Palace expires this summer, and he would be a great fit,” he told The Times.

“Some players struggle to cope with the passion and expectations at St James’ Park, but Zaha knows how good he is and would relish the chance to show it at a club chasing a place in the Champions League. Newcastle need a bit more in those wide attacking positions and he is such a bargain.”

Crystal Palace talisman set to attract lucrative offers

Zaha is still not going to come cheap, despite his contract status. The report from London World claimed that he is on £130,000-a-week. And Spurs are apparently prepared to offer him a pay-rise.

But obviously, there would be no transfer fee. And he is someone with an outstanding record in the Premier League, with 110 goal involvements in 298 games in the competition.

He is a ‘world-class‘ player. And as Cascarino suggests, he is not someone who lacks confidence. So he could definitely thrive with the expectations on Tyneside.

It would appear that Newcastle have work to do if they hope to move into the driving seat for his signature. But much can change by the time the summer actually arrives.