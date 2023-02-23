Tony Cascarino says Liverpool defender Joe Gomez looked like he could barely think straight vs Real Madrid











Tony Cascarino has now said that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez had a game to forget against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Writing in his column for The Times, Cascarino praised Jurgen Klopp’s decision to substitute the centre-back.

It was a difficult game for all involved at Anfield, with their Champions League hopes all-but-ended by one half of football.

Despite racing into a two-goal lead, Real Madrid were at their lethal best in front of goal.

Vinicius Jr. scored a brace before the break, with Joe Gomez unable to block his first effort.

The 25-year-old then endured a tough ten-minute spell where the visitors took hold of the tie.

Photo by Alex Livesey – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Gomez gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box that was duly converted by Eder Militao after a Luka Modric set piece.

The centre-back then deflected Karim Benzema’s effort past Alisson Becker and looked immediately deflated.

Cascarino has suggested that Gomez could ‘barely think’ by the time Liverpool were 5-2 down.

It will be interesting to see if he’s given the nod when the Reds face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Cascarino not impressed with Liverpool defender Gomez

In his piece for The Times, Cascarino wrote: “By this stage, Gomez could barely think properly.

“I remember having a similar performance at Celtic Park. Everything was going wrong and I could not even do the basics right.

“The one decision Klopp got right on Tuesday night was taking Gomez off, as the defender’s whole demeanour had been impacted by earlier errors.”

Gomez’s recent form has come under a lot of scrutiny, and he was criticised for his performance against Wolves.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He’s certainly not the only Liverpool player struggling at the moment, with many of his teammates also out of form.

Gomez at least earned the respect of Pep Guardiola after the Reds defeat to Manchester City after the World Cup.

Cascarino will want to see a lot more from Gomez in his next Liverpool outing.

The Reds are chasing down a Champions League, which is still very much achievable.

Jurgen Klopp will know he needs his entire squad at their best over the next few months to make that happen.

