Nicol reacts to Matip and Gomez displays in Liverpool loss at Wolves

Steve Nicol has torn into Joel Matip and Joe Gomez after Liverpool were thrashed by Wolves on Saturday, telling ESPN that the pair were absolutely horrendous at Molineux.

The Reds’ woeful run continued this weekend. Liverpool have now lost four of their last seven games in all competition, winning just one in that time.

And the only team they have beaten in that run have just thrashed them 3-0. Liverpool made almost the worst possible start against Julen Lopetegui’s men, going 2-0 down inside 12 minutes.

Matip and Gomez criticised after Liverpool loss

It was Matip who scored an own goal for the opener after he had already made an error beforehand. Meanwhile, Gomez was poor for the second goal.

Certainly, it was a nightmare afternoon for the two centre-backs. And Nicol did not hold back in his criticism of the pair after the full-time whistle.

“Liverpool started this game just backing off and almost asking to be ran at. Two-down after 15 minutes. Gomez and Matip today, as a centre-back partnership, were absolutely horrendous,” he told ESPN.

“Matip starts off with an own goal which basically comes about because he doesn’t make a decision and he ends up deflecting the ball in off the post.”

The problem for Jurgen Klopp is that there are not many places for him to go for the time-being. Both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are sidelined with injury currently.

The likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are also in the squad. However, that is unlikely to fill the Liverpool fans with much confidence right now.

Fabinho is another option after he missed the Wolves game through illness. But the Brazilian has been far from his best in his preferred position. So using him at centre-back would be a real gamble.

The problem Klopp has is that there is no obvious path leading towards a turnaround right now. In some ways, a Merseyside derby against an Everton side who raised their game to beat Arsenal on Saturday is one of the worst fixtures Liverpool could have next.