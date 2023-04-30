Tony Cascarino says £86k-a-week Newcastle man could now get into Manchester City’s team











Pundit Tony Cascarino has said that Newcastle United star Joelinton could now get into the Manchester City team.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (30/4 7:50am), Cascarino was discussing which players in the Premier League would start for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite not even being top of the Premier League right now, Man City are already being recognised as the league’s best side.

League leaders Arsenal couldn’t handle them at The Etihad, and a win over Fulham today will see them leapfrog the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola has built an incredible squad that is the envy of every other Premier League side.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Their substitutes bench is frequently stronger than the starting line-ups of the teams they play.

There aren’t many players in the Premier League that could break into their side.

However, Cascarino has said that he thinks Newcastle midfielder Joelinton could squeeze into Manchester City’s team.

The Brazilian has been on fire this season and has played a huge role in Eddie Howe’s side sitting in third place right now.

Newcastle star Joelinton could get into Man City’s team – Cascarino

Tony Cascarino was talking about players who would get into the Manchester City team and said: “The more I think about it, I would even consider Joelinton. I think he’s had an amazing season.”

The £86,000-a-week Brazilian has gone from strength to strength since Eddie Howe arrived at the club.

After looking like a failed signing playing as a centre-forward, he’s now thriving as a central midfielder and on the wing.

Garth Crooks suggested after they demolished Tottenham that the 26-year-old has been Newcastle’s player of the season.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There are plenty of candidates at St. James’ Park, with Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes all impressive.

Joelinton’s versatility may appeal to Man City as he could rotate between midfield and attack as he does with Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola demands his side play incredibly technically proficient football, which may not always suit Joelinton.

However, to even be in that sort of discussion shows how far he’s come since signing in 2019.

Newcastle fans will be hoping he’s walking out to the Champions League anthem at St. James’ Park next season.

