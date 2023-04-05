‘He’s going to lose it’: Pundit says it’s a matter of time before ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player is dropped











Emmanuel Petit has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold that it’s just a matter of time before he loses his position in this Liverpool team.

Speaking on Stadium Astro, the French pundit was speaking about Alexander-Arnold’s performances this season and what he thinks will happen to the 24-year-old.

Alexander-Arnold has been off the boil massively this term, in turn, leading to him being dropped from the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

Interestingly, Petit believes that the right-back will also lose his spot in the Liverpool team before too long, stating that he’s not looking motivated enough these days.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) in action during the football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool valid for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League celebrated in Madrid, Spain at Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday 15 March 2023 (Photo by Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold will be dropped

Petit have his verdict on the ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool defender.

“Especially the right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, he lost his position with the national team, and I’m not surprised about it. There are so many better right-backs in England before him and if you put some competition in his position, he’s going to lose it again as well, because he’s not keeping himself at a high standard in terms of motivation,” Petit said.

In danger

Jurgen Klopp will keep faith in Trent Alexander-Arnold for the remainder of this season. After all, the Reds don’t have any other right-back options, but come the summer, his spot could be in danger.

Indeed, if this malaise continues, Liverpool may have no choice but to sign someone in Alexander-Arnold’s place to come in and take his spot in the first-team.

It’s sad to see such a talented player struggling in this way, but there’s only so much credit he has in the bank, and he’s quickly using up the last of it.

Don’t be surprised if Liverpool do bring in a player to compete with Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Show all