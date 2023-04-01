‘I can’t understand’: Pundit can’t believe Arsenal have been allowed to sign 26-year-old











Arsenal made some game-changing signings this summer from Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus has been brilliant when he’s been fit, but the real gamechanger in this Arsenal team has been Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian has added a whole new dynamic to this Arsenal side, playing as a left-back/midfielder hybrid helping the Gunners become Premier League title contenders.

Speaking on talkSPORT, David O’Leary has been discussing the signing of Zinchenko this summer, and he can’t believe Manchester City were happy to allow the 26-year-old to join Arsenal this summer.

O’Leary stunned Arsenal signed Zinchenko

The pundit gave his verdict on this move.

“Zinchenko has been a revelation. I can’t understand why Man City sold him,” O’Leary said.

“Is he a left back? I mean, he is quite happy to play in midfield. He can handle the ball so well. He is such a good player. What a great addition.”

“Those two City lads have taken us to another level.”

Must regret it

O’Leary says that he can’t believe Man City sold Zinchenko to Arsenal, and, in all honesty, they must have at least a tinge of regret about this move.

Indeed, the Ukrainian has single-handedly transformed this Arsenal team in the midfield and down that left flank, and without him, they probably wouldn’t be in such a promising position in the Premier League.

By selling Zinchenko to Arsenal, City have pretty much created a rod for their own back, and while the decision was months ago, it could ultimately end up costing Pep Guardiola’s side the Premier League title.

