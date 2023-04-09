Tony Adams says he’s a huge fan of Arsenal's Rob Holding, but he hardly touches the ball











Tony Adams has admitted that he’s a huge fan of Arsenal defender Rob Holding, but claims he hardly touched the ball in his last two appearances.

Holding has stepped into the Arsenal side over the past couple of games due to William Saliba’s injury.

The French defender has formed a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes over the course of the campaign, which has contributed massively to the Gunners’ success so far.

But Holding has put in two solid displays in Saliba’s absence as Arsenal have picked up 4-1 wins over both Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

The 27-year-old is set for his sternest test since coming back into Mikel Arteta’s side as they travel to Anfield for a huge clash against Liverpool today.

And ahead of the game, Tony Adams has been speaking to The Sun about Holding’s recent performances.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Adams a huge fan of Holding

Adams has admitted that he is concerned about Oleksandr Zinchenko facing up against Mohamed Salah today.

The Arsenal legend is less worried about Holding, but feels the Englishman has had an easy job over the past couple of games.

“That’s a bigger concern [Zinchenko] for me than Rob Holding having to deputise for William Saliba at centre-half,” Adams told The Sun.

“I love Holding to bits because he has a wonderful attitude but I watched his last two games against Crystal Palace and Leeds, and he hardly touched the ball.

“He was so comfortable playing in a team full of confidence and working together as a unit that I reckoned I could have done that job — and I’m 56 years old!”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Holding hasn’t really put a foot wrong since coming back into the Arsenal side, but he will be put to the test today.

The £40,000-a-week defender has benefitted from stepping into an in-form Gunners side.

Arsenal will be feeling the pressure ahead of today’s game after Manchester City picked up a win once again yesterday. But a win at Anfield would be a huge statement from the Gunners and give them real momentum ahead of the final stretch of the season.

